Western Digital, Japan's Kioxia call off merger talks -source

By Yoshifumi Takemoto

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Western Digital WDC.O and Japan's Kioxia Holdings have called off merger talks after failing to agree on terms of a deal that would have created one of the world's largest memory chip makers, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by David Dolan)

