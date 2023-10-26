News & Insights

Western Digital, Japan's Kioxia call off merger talks -source

October 26, 2023 — 07:03 pm EDT

Written by Yoshifumi Takemoto for Reuters ->

By Yoshifumi Takemoto

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Western Digital WDC.O and Japan's Kioxia Holdings have called off merger talks after failing to agree on terms of a deal that would have created one of the world's largest memory chip makers, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

