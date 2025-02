(RTTNews) - Western Digital Corp (WDC) will hold an Investor Day ahead of the planned separation of its Flash business to share its vision and strategy as a standalone HDD, storage platform and technology innovator.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM ET on February 12, 2025.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.wdc.com

