Western Digital Gains On Kioxia's $13.5 Bln Refinance Support

(RTTNews) - Western Digital Corp. (WDC) shares are up more than 6 percent on Wednesday morning trade after Bloomberg reported that Kioxia Holdings' Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group agreed for 2 trillion yen or $13.5 billion refinance to support a merger between Kioxia and Western's flash memory business.

Currently, shares of Western Digital are at $46.51, up 5.90 percent from the previous close of $43.92 on a volume of 4,392,006.

