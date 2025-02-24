Western Digital Finalizes Strategic Business Separation

(RTTNews) - Western Digital (WDC) Monday announced that it has successfully completed the planned spin-off of its Flash business.

Earlier this month, Western Digital hosted its Investor Day, outlining its vision, strategy, and plans to enhance data utilization for customers. CEO Irving Tan discusses the future of HDDs in his latest blog post.

The Western Digital executive leadership team includes:

Irving Tan, Chief Executive Officer

Wissam Jabre, Chief Financial Officer (until Feb. 28, 2025)

Don Bennett, Interim Chief Financial Officer (effective Feb. 28, 2025)

Scott Davis, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Vidya Gubbi, Chief of Global Operations

Katie Watson, Chief Human Resources Officer

Cynthia Tregillis, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Sesh Tirumala, Chief Information Officer

Shantnu Sharma, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

To be Hired: Chief Product Officer

The Western Digital Board of Directors consists of:

Martin Cole, newly appointed Board Chair

Matthew Massengill, outgoing Board Chair

Kimberly Alexy

Tunç Doluca

Bruce Kiddoo (newly appointed director)

Roxanne Oulman (newly appointed director)

Stephanie Streeter

Irving Tan

WDC is currently trading at $49.69 or 4.29% lower at the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

