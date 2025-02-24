Western Digital Finalizes Strategic Business Separation

(RTTNews) - Western Digital (WDC) Monday announced that it has successfully completed the planned spin-off of its Flash business.
Earlier this month, Western Digital hosted its Investor Day, outlining its vision, strategy, and plans to enhance data utilization for customers. CEO Irving Tan discusses the future of HDDs in his latest blog post.
The Western Digital executive leadership team includes:
Irving Tan, Chief Executive Officer
Wissam Jabre, Chief Financial Officer (until Feb. 28, 2025)
Don Bennett, Interim Chief Financial Officer (effective Feb. 28, 2025)
Scott Davis, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer
Vidya Gubbi, Chief of Global Operations
Katie Watson, Chief Human Resources Officer
Cynthia Tregillis, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
Sesh Tirumala, Chief Information Officer
Shantnu Sharma, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer
To be Hired: Chief Product Officer
The Western Digital Board of Directors consists of:
Martin Cole, newly appointed Board Chair
Matthew Massengill, outgoing Board Chair
Kimberly Alexy
Tunç Doluca
Bruce Kiddoo (newly appointed director)
Roxanne Oulman (newly appointed director)
Stephanie Streeter
Irving Tan
WDC is currently trading at $49.69 or 4.29% lower at the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
