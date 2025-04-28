WESTERN DIGITAL Earnings Preview: Recent $WDC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WESTERN DIGITAL ($WDC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,444,430,643 and earnings of $1.15 per share.

WESTERN DIGITAL Insider Trading Activity

WESTERN DIGITAL insiders have traded $WDC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT SODERBERY (EVP & GM, Flash Business) sold 30,767 shares for an estimated $2,092,519

GENE M. ZAMISKA (SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,455 shares for an estimated $320,810.

WESTERN DIGITAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 345 institutional investors add shares of WESTERN DIGITAL stock to their portfolio, and 343 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WESTERN DIGITAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WDC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/13.

WESTERN DIGITAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WDC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/11/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/12/2024

WESTERN DIGITAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WDC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WDC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $73.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $65.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $82.0 on 01/03/2025

