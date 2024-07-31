Western Digital Corp Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Western Digital Corp (WDC):

Earnings: $330 million in Q4 vs. -$709 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.88 in Q4 vs. -$2.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of $535 million or $1.44 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.17 per share Revenue: $3.764 billion in Q4 vs. $2.672 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.55-$1.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4-$4.20 Bln

