Western Digital Corp Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Western Digital Corp (WDC):

Earnings: -$715 million in Q4 vs. $301 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.27 in Q4 vs. $0.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$621 million or -$1.98 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$2.01 per share Revenue: $2.67 billion in Q4 vs. $4.53 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(2.10) - $(1.80) Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.55 - $2.75 Bln

