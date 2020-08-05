Markets
Western Digital Corp Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Western Digital Corp (WDC):

-Earnings: $148 million in Q4 vs. -$197 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.49 in Q4 vs. -$0.67 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of $369 million or $1.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.21 per share -Revenue: $4.29 billion in Q4 vs. $3.63 billion in the same period last year.

