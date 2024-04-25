Western Digital Corp Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Western Digital Corp (WDC):

Earnings: $113 million in Q3 vs. -$580 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.34 in Q3 vs. -$1.82 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of $210 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.21 per share Revenue: $3.46 billion in Q3 vs. $2.80 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 - $1.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.60 - $3.80 Bln

