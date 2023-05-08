Western Digital Corp Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Western Digital Corp (WDC):

Earnings: -$572 million in Q3 vs. $25 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.82 in Q3 vs. $0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$427 million or -$1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$1.57 per share Revenue: $2.80 billion in Q3 vs. $4.38 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(2.20) - $(1.90) Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.40 - $2.60 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.