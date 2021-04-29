Western Digital Corp Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Western Digital Corp (WDC) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $197 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $17 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of $318 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $4.14 billion from $4.18 billion last year.

Western Digital Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $318 Mln. vs. $257 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.02 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q3): $4.14 Bln vs. $4.18 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 - $1.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.40 - $4.60 Bln

