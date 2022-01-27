Western Digital Corp Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Western Digital Corp (WDC) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $564 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $62 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of $724 million or $2.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.6% to $4.83 billion from $3.94 billion last year.

Western Digital Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $564 Mln. vs. $62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.79 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.83 Bln vs. $3.94 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.45 - $4.65 Bln

