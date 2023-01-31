Western Digital Corp Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Western Digital Corp (WDC):

Earnings: -$446 million in Q2 vs. $564 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.40 in Q2 vs. $1.79 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$135 million or -$0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.12 per share Revenue: $3.11 billion in Q2 vs. $4.83 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(1.70) - $(1.40) Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.60 - $2.80 Bln

