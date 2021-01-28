Western Digital Corp Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Western Digital Corp (WDC):

-Earnings: $62 million in Q2 vs. -$139 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.20 in Q2 vs. -$0.47 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of $212 million or $0.69 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.54 per share -Revenue: $3.94 billion in Q2 vs. $4.23 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 - $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.85 - $4.05 Bln

