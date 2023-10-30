Western Digital Corp Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Western Digital Corp (WDC):

Earnings: -$0.70 million in Q1 vs. $0.03 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.17 in Q1 vs. $0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$0.57 million or -$1.76 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$1.91 per share Revenue: $2.75 billion in Q1 vs. $3.74 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(-1.05) Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.85 - $3.05 Bln

