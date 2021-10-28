Markets
Western Digital Corp Q1 Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - Western Digital Corp (WDC) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $610 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $622 million, or $1.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of $787 million or $2.49 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $5.05 billion from $4.92 billion last year.

Western Digital Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $787 Mln. vs. $680 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.49 vs. $2.16 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.05 Bln vs. $4.92 Bln last year.

