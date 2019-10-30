Western Digital Corp Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Western Digital Corp (WDC):

-Earnings: -$276 million in Q1 vs. $511 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.93 in Q1 vs. $1.71 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of $101 million or $0.34 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.30 per share -Revenue: $4.04 billion in Q1 vs. $5.03 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.45 - $0.65 Full year revenue guidance: $4.1 - $4.3 Bln

