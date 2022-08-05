Western Digital Corp Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Western Digital Corp (WDC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $301 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $622 million, or $1.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of $567 million or $1.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.9% to $4.53 billion from $4.92 billion last year.

Western Digital Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $301 Mln. vs. $622 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $1.97 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.53 Bln vs. $4.92 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 - $0.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.60 - $3.80 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.