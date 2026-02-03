Markets
WDC

Western Digital To Buyback Additional $4bln Of Common Stock, Sending Stock Up 4% In Pre-market

February 03, 2026 — 08:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Western Digital Corp. (WDC), a manufacturer of data storage devices and solutions, Tuesday announced that it has authorized an additional $4 billion of share repurchases, effective immediately.

As of February 2, the company had around $484 million remaining under the its prior repurchase program.

In pre-market activity, WDC shares were trading at $282.50, up 4.59% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WDC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.