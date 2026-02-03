Western Digital To Buyback Additional $4bln Of Common Stock, Sending Stock Up 4% In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Western Digital Corp. (WDC), a manufacturer of data storage devices and solutions, Tuesday announced that it has authorized an additional $4 billion of share repurchases, effective immediately.

As of February 2, the company had around $484 million remaining under the its prior repurchase program.

In pre-market activity, WDC shares were trading at $282.50, up 4.59% on the Nasdaq.

