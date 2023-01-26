Western Digital Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WDC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.32, changing hands as high as $43.83 per share. Western Digital Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDC's low point in its 52 week range is $29.73 per share, with $63.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.76. The WDC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.