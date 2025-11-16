Western Digital (BIT:1WDC) Price Target Increased by 39.64% to 152.49

The average one-year price target for Western Digital (BIT:1WDC) has been revised to €152.49 / share. This is an increase of 39.64% from the prior estimate of €109.20 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €78.89 to a high of €222.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.80% from the latest reported closing price of €134.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,678 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Digital. This is an increase of 229 owner(s) or 15.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1WDC is 0.26%, an increase of 17.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.57% to 386,634K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 22,361K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,878K shares , representing a decrease of 15.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WDC by 60.70% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,020K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,309K shares , representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WDC by 82.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,229K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,001K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WDC by 44.15% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 10,387K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,000K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WDC by 12.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,903K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,664K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WDC by 44.09% over the last quarter.

