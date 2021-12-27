Western Digital: Pointing in the Right Direction

I am bullish on Western Digital (WDC), as its strong growth potential, strong support from Wall Street analysts, and high upside potential relative to its consensus price target indicate that it could be a good time to add shares.

Based in California, Western Digital is an American company involved in the production of data storage solutions.

Strengths

Western Digital was founded in 1970 as General Digital, and was renamed Western Digital about a year later. It is currently one of the largest manufacturers of computer hard drives, along with producing flash memory drives and SSDs. It also designs, manufactures and sells data technology products like storage devices, data center systems and cloud storage services.

The company sells products under a number of well-known brand names, including WD, SanDisk, and G-Technology. It also offers a number of other products, including the WD TV, and data center hardware and software.

Recent Results

For the first quarter of 2022, Western Digital announced total revenue of $5 billion, showing an increase of 28% since the same period in the previous year.

A major part of revenues comes from Cloud Services at $2.2 billion of total revenue, whereas Client Services follow at $1.9 billion. The remaining portion can be attributed to consumer services.

The company’s total gross margin was 33.9%, which also increased year-on-year from 26.3% in the first quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were reported at $2.49, showing significant growth since the same period last year, when per share earnings stood at $0.65. Free cash flow is reported at $224 million.

Total debt repayment in the first quarter stood at $213 million, and the company stands at a current liquidity level position of $5.54 billion, of which an approximate 50% is undrawn revolver.

For the second quarter of 2022, the company projects revenue between $4.7 and $4.9 billion, with projected earnings per share ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Meanwhile, the approximate share count is expected to be 316 million.

The company’s current priorities include reinvestment to drive technological innovation, as well as reducing overall debt. Shareholder return opportunities are also being reevaluated. Current shareholder returns are through share repurchases or dividends.

Valuation Metrics

WDC stock looks attractively priced at the moment, as its enterprise value to EBITDA ratio is 5.6x compared to its 5-year average of 5.52x.

Moreover, its price to normalized earnings ratio is 7.30x compared to its 5-year average of 10.03x.

On top of that, growth is expected to pick up in the coming years, with 15% revenue growth forecast for fiscal 2022 and 8.4% revenue growth forecast for fiscal 2023. EBITDA growth should be 41.8% and 5.7%, respectively, for those two years, and normalized earnings per share are expected to soar by 89.1% and 10.7% over those two years.

Wall Street’s Take

From Wall Street analysts, WDC earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus, based on 12 Buy ratings, 4 Hold ratings, and 0 Sell ratings in the past 3 months. Additionally, the average WDC price target of $75.07 puts the upside potential at 22.66%.

Summary and Conclusions

WDC is a competitively positioned company in a sector that should deliver strong growth for the company in the coming years. On top of that, the stock looks very reasonably priced at present, and Wall Street analysts and their consensus price target seem to agree, implying that the stock could see significant upside over the coming year. As a result, it looks like it might be a good time to add shares.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Samuel Smith did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

