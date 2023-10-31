Western Copper & Gold (WRN) Price Target Increased by 5.38% to 2.84

The average one-year price target for Western Copper & Gold (AMEX:WRN) has been revised to 2.84 / share. This is an increase of 5.38% from the prior estimate of 2.70 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.54 to a high of 3.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 131.14% from the latest reported closing price of 1.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Copper & Gold. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRN is 0.17%, a decrease of 8.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.55% to 28,841K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 9,992K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,000K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRN by 17.84% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,780K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT holds 3,699K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 2,674K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,339K shares, representing an increase of 12.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRN by 2.19% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,430K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Western Copper & Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada’s premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

