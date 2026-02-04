Western Copper and Gold (WRN) Price Target Increased by 23.38% to 4.25

The average one-year price target for Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAM:WRN) has been revised to $4.25 / share. This is an increase of 23.38% from the prior estimate of $3.45 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.97 to a high of $6.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.50% from the latest reported closing price of $3.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Copper and Gold. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 9.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRN is 0.05%, an increase of 45.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 40,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 5,571K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,580K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,780K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRN by 45.61% over the last quarter.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT holds 3,699K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 3,359K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,525K shares , representing an increase of 24.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRN by 30.25% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 2,525K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,156K shares , representing a decrease of 24.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRN by 31.35% over the last quarter.

