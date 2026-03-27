Western Copper and Gold (TSX:WRN) Price Target Increased by 12.00% to 6.43

The average one-year price target for Western Copper and Gold (TSX:WRN) has been revised to $6.43 / share. This is an increase of 12.00% from the prior estimate of $5.74 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 97.12% from the latest reported closing price of $3.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Copper and Gold. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 10.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRN is 0.06%, an increase of 21.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.61% to 34,895K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toroso Investments holds 4,904K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,359K shares , representing an increase of 31.51%.

Franklin Resources holds 4,860K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,580K shares , representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRN by 77.44% over the last quarter.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT holds 3,699K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,653K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares , representing an increase of 40.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRN by 131.13% over the last quarter.

Euro Pacific Asset Management holds 1,036K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares , representing an increase of 62.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRN by 223.35% over the last quarter.

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