Western Copper and Gold (TSX:WRN) Price Target Increased by 10.06% to 4.46

The average one-year price target for Western Copper and Gold (TSX:WRN) has been revised to $4.46 / share. This is an increase of 10.06% from the prior estimate of $4.05 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.79 to a high of $5.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.88% from the latest reported closing price of $2.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Copper and Gold. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRN is 0.08%, an increase of 10.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 40,425K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 8,510K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,341K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRN by 23.60% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 5,571K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,780K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT holds 3,699K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 2,525K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,156K shares , representing a decrease of 24.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRN by 42.86% over the last quarter.

