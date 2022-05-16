Western companies have 50 bad ways to leave Russia

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Multinationals have few good options when it comes to Russia. President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions have given many Western companies financial, legal and moral reasons to leave. The threat of expropriation weighed up against the hope of finding a foreign buyer will determine how quickly the remaining ones move.

The rush for the door isn’t letting up. McDonald’s said on Monday it had started a sale process for its Russian outlets which would end the $181 billion burger chain’s 30-year presence in Russia. Renault is selling its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz to a local science institute. They’re following the likes of cosmetics group L’Oréal, which risked a consumer boycott in other markets if it continued making money in Russia. Bans on importing Western-made microchips also gave tech companies like Apple little choice but to depart.

The problem with selling in a hurry is that buyers tend to be pro-Kremlin oligarchs like Vladimir Potanin, who bought French lender Société Générale’s Russian operations for a nominal sum. One of the reasons consumer groups like Nestlé and Unilever are staying in Russia is that leaving would effectively mean handing over their assets to Putin’s regime.

Waiting could flush out a broader range of buyers. For example, India has encouraged its state energy companies to consider buying Russian assets. That could potentially provide an exit for Western oil giants like Shell and BP, which are writing down their combined assets by up to $30 billion. Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev sold its Russian joint venture to Turkish partner Anadolu Efes. Shoe chain FLO, another Turkish company, is in talks to buy some Reebok stores.

Some are trying to leave the door ajar: Renault’s sale, which Reuters reported was for a symbolic rouble, comes with a six-year option to buy back its Russian business. But for companies like Italian lender UniCredit, which is still exploring possible options for its operations in the country, delay increases the risk of expropriation by the Russian state. Senior lawmaker Vyacheslav Volodin recently said Russia should confiscate the assets of unfriendly countries. Multinationals still planning their exit, like brewers Carlsberg and Heineken, might take the hint. There are many ways for a company to leave Russia, but all of them are bad.

- McDonald's said on May 16 it had started a process to sell its restaurants in Russia. The world's largest burger chain, which owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will take a related non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion. McDonald's said it would ensure its 62,000 employees in Russia continue to be paid until the close of any transaction and that they have future jobs with any potential buyer.

- Renault said on May 16 it would sell its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian science institute with a six-year option to buy it back. Citing two sources familiar with the situation, Reuters reported the sale price was just 1 rouble. The French carmaker’s 100% stake in Renault Russia will go to the city of Moscow.

- Turkish shoe retailer FLO Magazacilik is in talks to buy more than 100 stores owned by sportswear brand Reebok in Russia, FLO Chairman Mehmet Ziylan said on May 16.

- Russia should confiscate property owned by Westerners in response to a proposal by U.S. President Joe Biden to transfer the frozen assets of Russia's elite to Ukraine, senior Russian lawmaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on May 1.

