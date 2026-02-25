Western City Retirees Choose When They Want Sunshine Without the Resort Feel

Key Points

California is a popular place to retire, but it’s too expensive for many retirees.

Moving inland to Modesto might be a great way to stretch your dollars.

California, the second-best state to retire in after Florida in The Motley Fool's Best Places to Retire Index, is often associated with sunny beaches and resort-like retirement communities. However, those seaside locations are generally expensive -- and might not be ideal for cost-conscious retirees. After all, California's cost-of-living score of 37 (out of 100) on our index puts it well below other popular states, such as Texas (94), Michigan (89), and Florida (79).

So if you want to enjoy some California sun without the high costs, look inland to Modesto, which ranks fourth in our list of the top western U.S. cities to retire in. With a population of about 221,500 people, it's nestled in the San Joaquin Valley and surrounded by rich farmland and wineries. It's 68 miles south of Sacramento and 92 miles east of San Francisco.

Compared to the rest of California, Modesto has a much lower cost of living, with a score of 71. Its median home price of $465,000 is also much lower than the million-dollar homes in the Bay Area, and there are plenty of local farmers' markets and cultural events for retirees. Those strengths could offset some of its drawbacks -- including above-average crime rates, scorching summers, and limited public transportation options -- and make it a good place to retire in California without bleeding your savings dry.

