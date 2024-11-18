News & Insights

Western Bulk Chartering AS Adopts Key Changes

November 18, 2024 — 09:03 am EST

Western Bulk Chartering AS (DE:7EJ) has released an update.

Western Bulk Chartering AS held an extraordinary general meeting on November 18, 2024, where all proposed agenda items by the Board of Directors were adopted. Notably, Ulrika Laurin and Betina Nygaard were elected as new board members, and the Articles of Association were amended to allow board members to serve indefinitely.

