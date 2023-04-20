Western Australia to review ownership of gold processor Perth Mint

SYDNEY, April 20 (Reuters) - Western Australia state said on Thursday it will launch a review of its ownership of The Perth Mint, the world's largest processor of newly mined gold, as the company battles allegations it sold diluted gold to China.

Australian media reported last month Perth Mint may have to recall a potential $9 billion worth of diluted or "doped" one-kilogram gold bars sold to top consumer China.

The Perth Mint rejected the allegations and remains accredited by the London Bullion Market Association, the world's top accreditor of gold refiners.

Western Australia will commission an independent assessment of the regulatory, financial and other risks stemming from state ownership of Gold Corporation, which owns and operates The Perth Mint, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The review will assess the value which the state government receives from Gold Corporation and whether "its ownership structure aligns with State Government goals".

All options will be considered, the statement added. Findings are due later this year after an audit ordered by federal anti-money laundering regulator the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC).

“It is important to ensure the ownership and operation of Gold Corporation aligns with the best interests of the people of Western Australia," Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston said in the statement.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; editing by Jason Neely)

