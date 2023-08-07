Western Australia to overturn 2021 Aboriginal heritage protection laws

MELBOURNE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Western Australia will overturn its 2021 Aboriginal cultural heritage protection laws, set out in the wake of the destruction of the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelter, the state's premier said on Tuesday in response to public outcry.

"I and the government have made the decision to overturn the Aboriginal Heritage Act from 2021," Premier Roger Cook said on Tuesday.

"We will restore the Act from 1972 with some simple and effective amendments."

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Kim Coghill)

