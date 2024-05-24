News & Insights

Stocks

Western Atlas Secures CEO-Funded $73K Loan

May 24, 2024 — 06:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Western Atlas Resources (TSE:WA) has released an update.

Western Atlas Resources Inc. has announced the successful negotiation of an unsecured note loan agreement totaling CAD$73,000 with its CEO, featuring a favorable 2.3% annual interest rate and an accommodating repayment option that allows the company to repay at any time before the loan’s due date of December 31, 2024. This strategic financial move underlines Western Atlas’s commitment to advancing its precious metals projects, including the Meadowbank project in Nunavut, Canada.

For further insights into TSE:WA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PPZRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.