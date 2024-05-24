Western Atlas Secures CEO-Funded $73K Loan

Western Atlas Resources (TSE:WA) has released an update.

Western Atlas Resources Inc. has announced the successful negotiation of an unsecured note loan agreement totaling CAD$73,000 with its CEO, featuring a favorable 2.3% annual interest rate and an accommodating repayment option that allows the company to repay at any time before the loan’s due date of December 31, 2024. This strategic financial move underlines Western Atlas’s commitment to advancing its precious metals projects, including the Meadowbank project in Nunavut, Canada.

