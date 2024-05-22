News & Insights

Western Atlas Resources Optimizes Debt with Equity

May 22, 2024 — 05:08 pm EDT

Western Atlas Resources (TSE:WA) has released an update.

Western Atlas Resources Inc. is improving its financial position by settling a CAD$30,000 debt with its CEO through the issuance of 2 million shares, while also entering a new CAD$43,000 unsecured note loan agreement carrying a 2.3% annual interest. This strategic move, aimed at maintaining the company’s ongoing operations, will increase the CEO’s ownership to approximately 12.4% of the company’s common shares. The transactions are subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

