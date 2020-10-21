Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. (GFY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. (GFY) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.078 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GFY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that GFY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.29, the dividend yield is 5.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GFY was $16.29, representing a -4.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.14 and a 49.72% increase over the 52 week low of $10.88.

