Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. (GFY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 22, 2020

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. (GFY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.078 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GFY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that GFY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.42, the dividend yield is 5.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GFY was $16.42, representing a -4.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.14 and a 50.92% increase over the 52 week low of $10.88.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GFY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

