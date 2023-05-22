Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.79 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.77%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.17%, the lowest has been 5.36%, and the highest has been 8.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEA is 0.04%, a decrease of 20.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.47% to 5,547K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,545K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393K shares, representing an increase of 9.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEA by 3.12% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 898K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares, representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEA by 8.05% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 815K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEA by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 211K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 48.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEA by 73.89% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 157K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEA by 27.04% over the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund provides a diversified portfolio of primarily investment-grade bonds. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.