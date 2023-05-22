Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.39%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.27%, the lowest has been 3.45%, and the highest has been 5.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.09%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 12.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNP is 0.08%, an increase of 41.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.07% to 2,995K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 318K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing a decrease of 10.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNP by 10.66% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 288K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing a decrease of 14.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNP by 6.81% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 221K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing an increase of 15.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNP by 12.77% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 158K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNP by 5.48% over the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II holds 156K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 20.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNP by 25.30% over the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. provides a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt securities. The fund seeks high current income exempt from regular Federal income tax, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.