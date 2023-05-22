Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (MHF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.83%, the lowest has been 3.12%, and the highest has been 4.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHF is 0.06%, an increase of 47.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.86% to 6,199K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 999K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares, representing an increase of 16.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHF by 28.52% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 497K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHF by 3.46% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 472K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares, representing an increase of 22.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHF by 44.68% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 463K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing an increase of 16.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHF by 71.03% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 449K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHF by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Strives to provide investors with high monthly income exempt from regular federal income taxes. The Fund is Focuses on sector rotation and issuer selection primarily within intermediate and long-term municipal securities of varying credit quality. It Utilizes a time-tested, value-oriented investment process led by a deep and experienced team of municipal bond specialists. Average annual total returns & fund expenses^ (%) as of Dec. 31‚ 2020.

