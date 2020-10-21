Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc (MTT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc (MTT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MTT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MTT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.18, the dividend yield is 3.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTT was $20.18, representing a -9.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.28 and a 26.13% increase over the 52 week low of $16.

MTT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.74.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTT Dividend History page.

