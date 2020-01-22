Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc (MTT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc (MTT) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.059 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MTT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -25.32% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTT was $21.27, representing a -5.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.50 and a 5.51% increase over the 52 week low of $20.16.

MTT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.74.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTT Dividend History page.

