Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -25.33% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.59, the dividend yield is 9.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DMO was $13.59, representing a -38.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.02 and a 31.43% increase over the 52 week low of $10.34.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

