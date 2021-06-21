Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that DMO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.52, the dividend yield is 8.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DMO was $15.52, representing a -0.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.67 and a 24.16% increase over the 52 week low of $12.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

