Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that DMO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DMO was $20.98, representing a -7.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.59 and a 5.63% increase over the 52 week low of $19.86.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.