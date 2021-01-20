Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that DMO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DMO was $14.26, representing a -33.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.39 and a 37.91% increase over the 52 week low of $10.34.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DMO Dividend History page.

