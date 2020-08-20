Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.127 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DMO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.44, the dividend yield is 11.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DMO was $13.44, representing a -40% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.40 and a 29.98% increase over the 52 week low of $10.34.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

