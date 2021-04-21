Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that DMO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.82, the dividend yield is 9.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DMO was $14.82, representing a -1.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.04 and a 24.74% increase over the 52 week low of $11.88.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DMO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DMO as a top-10 holding:

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ALTY with an increase of 12.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DMO at 2.44%.

