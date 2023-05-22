Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.26 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.59%, the lowest has been 8.38%, and the highest has been 17.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.10 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.18%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMO is 0.13%, an increase of 222.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 3,952K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Integrated Wealth Concepts holds 517K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMO by 71,959.73% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 417K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMO by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 288K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing an increase of 10.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMO by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 244K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMO by 12.59% over the last quarter.

Consolidated Portfolio Review holds 216K shares.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. provides a leveraged portfolio, consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and mortgage whole loans. The fund seeks current income, with a secondary investment objective of capital appreciation.

