Western Asset Mortgage Names Bonnie Wongtrakool To Succeed Jennifer Murphy As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - REIT Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) announced Tuesday that Jennifer Murphy will resign from her positions as President, Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective October 1, 2021, to pursue a new venture.

The Board of Directors has appointed Bonnie Wongtrakool to succeed her as CEO, and Lisa Meyer as President of the Company, effective October 1, 2021. Wongtrakool will also be appointed to the Board.

Meyer will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Both Wongtrakool and Meyer will work closely with Murphy, who will remain with the Company as a Senior Advisor through December 31, 2021, to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

Wongtrakool joined Western Asset in 2003 and has over 22 years of investment industry experience. She will continue to serve in her current roles as Global Head of ESG Investments and Portfolio Manager of Western Asset Management Company, LLC, the Company's Manager.

Previously, Wongtrakool was a member of Western Asset's Mortgage and Consumer Credit team for 14 years,

Meyer has served as CFO and Treasurer of the Company since 2016 and has over 23 years of financial experience. Prior to working in this capacity with the Company, Meyer was Interim CFO (beginning in November 2015). From 2011 to November 2015, she was a Managing Director of FTI, Consulting Inc.

