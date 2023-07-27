News & Insights

Western Asset Mortgage intends to terminate Terra Property merger

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

July 27, 2023 — 10:16 pm EDT

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Adds details from statement in paragraph 3 and background

July 27 (Reuters) - Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation WMC.N on Thursday said it notified Terra Property Trust TPTA.N that it intends to terminate their merger agreement unless the company receives a revised proposal by Aug. 3.

In June, Terra Property Trust and Western Asset Mortgage entered into a merger to form a real estate investment trust (REIT) that is expected to have $1.2 billion in assets and $436 million of adjusted book value upon completion.

The notification came after AG Mortgage Investment Trust MITT.N earlier this month made a stock-and-cash offer to Western Asset Mortgage, managed by Franklin Resources Inc BEN.N, valuing it at about $300 million including debt.

On Tuesday, Terra Property Trust acquired a 5.2% Stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, making it the second largest stockholder.

Terra Property Trust did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Western Asset Mortgage invests in residential whole loans and mortgage-backed securities, as does AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Angelo Gordon, a credit and real estate-focused investment firm which manages AG Mortgage, agreed in May to sell itself to private equity firm TPG Inc TPG.O for $2.7 billion. It currently manages about $73 billion in assets.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Subhranshu Sahu)

