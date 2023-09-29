Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Capital said on September 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 2, 2023 will receive the payment on October 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.99%, the lowest has been 5.70%, and the highest has been 72.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.65 (n=212).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.30%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Mortgage Capital. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMC is 0.02%, a decrease of 40.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 976K shares. The put/call ratio of WMC is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.08% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Asset Mortgage Capital is 17.85. The forecasts range from a low of 17.68 to a high of $18.38. The average price target represents an increase of 83.08% from its latest reported closing price of 9.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Western Asset Mortgage Capital is 41MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.93.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 229K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HN Saltoro Capital holds 83K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 66K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 23.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMC by 15.55% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 62K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing a decrease of 21.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMC by 12.84% over the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diverse portfolio of assets consisting of Residential Whole Loans, Commercial Loans, Non-Agency CMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, GSE Risk Transfer Securities and to a lesser extent Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS and ABS. The Company's investment strategy may change, subject to the Company's stated investment guidelines, and is based on its manager Western Asset Management Company, LLC's perspective of which mix of portfolio assets it believes provide the Company with the best risk-reward opportunities at any given time. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. Please visit the Company's website at www.westernassetmcc.com.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.